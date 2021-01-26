Lower Clapton blaze damages maisonette

Published: 1:04 PM January 26, 2021

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Lower Clapton. - Credit: LFB

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were called to a blaze at a maisonette on Clapton Square.

Half of a maisonette on the fourth floor of a four-storey building was damaged by the fire on January 25.

A man and a child left the building before London Fire Brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

Flat fire on Clapton Square this afternoon. @lfbhackney did a great job getting everyone out and safe 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5X7FaGjuBE — Tim Rudall (@thetimmyrudall) January 25, 2021

The brigade was called at about 3.30pm and the fire was under control an hour later.

Fire crews from Homerton, Stoke Newington and Bethnal Green stations were at the scene.



