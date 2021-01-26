News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Lower Clapton blaze damages maisonette

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:04 PM January 26, 2021   
LFB firefighter's arm.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Lower Clapton. - Credit: LFB

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were called to a blaze at a maisonette on Clapton Square. 

Half of a maisonette on the fourth floor of a four-storey building was damaged by the fire on January 25. 

A man and a child left the building before London Fire Brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries. 

The brigade was called at about 3.30pm and the fire was under control an hour later.

Fire crews from Homerton, Stoke Newington and Bethnal Green stations were at the scene.


You may also want to watch:

London Fire Brigade
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Campaigners launch legal challenge against Hackney LTNs

Ed Sheridan, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon

Education News

Hackney ‘poised’ to undertake school closures after drop in pupil numbers

Ed Sheridan, Ldrs Reporter

person

Hackney surgery named GP Team of the Year

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Old Street roundabout project moves into final phase

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus