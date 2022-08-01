Part of the ground floor of a shop in Mare Street was damaged by a fire on July 30, 2022 - Credit: PA

About 25 people fled from a set of flats in Hackney Central in the early hours of Saturday morning, after a fire broke out in the shop below.

Part of the ground floor of the shop in Mare Street was damaged by the blaze on July 30.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 12.30am, and 25 firefighters using four engines had it under control by 1.45am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Homerton, Bethnal Green and Shoreditch fire stations attended the scene.