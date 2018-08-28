Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Firefighters tackle blaze at restaurant in Kingsland High Street

PUBLISHED: 13:59 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:59 27 December 2018

Friefighters at the scene of the blaze. Picture: @LondonFire

Friefighters at the scene of the blaze. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

Firefighters had to put out a blaze at a restaurant in Kingsland High Street on Saturday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started when fat and grease was ignited in the extraction system, and four workers left the building before the brigade arrived.

The restaurant, which has flats above it, wasn’t badly affected but a ground floor toilet and some of the flat roof was damaged. Crews managed to keep the fire in the extraction system which runs the length of the building.

No one was injured.

A total of 25 firefighters from Homerton, Bethnal Green and Stoke Newington were sent to the scene just after 12.15pm and the fire was under control within an hour.

Most Read

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Stop and search use more than doubles in Hackney in four months, figures show

Diane Abbott, who has written in the Gazette about the damage stop and search can do to community relationships with the police, addresses the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit earlier this year. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Man, 21, stabbed and showered in ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal boss Emery apologises for bottle incident at Brighton

Arsenal manager Unai Emery prior to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Premier League: Brighton 1 Arsenal 1

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Five-star Spurs dismantle Bournemouth to move above City and into second

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son scores his side's fifth goal during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists