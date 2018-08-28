Firefighters tackle blaze at restaurant in Kingsland High Street

Friefighters at the scene of the blaze. Picture: @LondonFire Archant

Firefighters had to put out a blaze at a restaurant in Kingsland High Street on Saturday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire is believed to have started when fat and grease was ignited in the extraction system, and four workers left the building before the brigade arrived.

The restaurant, which has flats above it, wasn’t badly affected but a ground floor toilet and some of the flat roof was damaged. Crews managed to keep the fire in the extraction system which runs the length of the building.

No one was injured.

A total of 25 firefighters from Homerton, Bethnal Green and Stoke Newington were sent to the scene just after 12.15pm and the fire was under control within an hour.