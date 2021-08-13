Published: 4:56 PM August 13, 2021

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house fire on Upper Clapton Road in Hackney on Friday (August 13).

The blaze completely destroyed a ground floor flat in a mid-terraced house, which had been converted into flats.

One man left the building before the London Fire Brigade arrived. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The brigade's 999 control officers took 13 calls about the fire.

Fire crews were called at 2.22pm and the fire was under control by around 3.30pm. Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Holloway and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.