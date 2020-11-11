New east London neighbourhood launched in Hackney Wick’s Olympic Park

A new neighbourhood aims to link communities in Hackney Wick, Fish Island and Straford and will champion local businesses and start-ups.

A new East London neighbourhood has just launched its first phase and is set to play a key role in bridging communities in Hackney Wick, Fish Island and Stratford.

A computer generated image gives an idea of the type of living room offered by the East Wick and Sweetwater development in Olympic Park.

More than 1,800 new homes plus shops, schools and community spaces are planned for the neighbourhood called East Wick and Sweetwater that is being built in Olympic Park.

The development promises affordable homes provided via social rent, affordable rent and sahred ownership, alongside privately rented apartments, market sale apartments and larger townhouse-style homes.

James Zamchick, director at East Wick and Sweetwater said: “East Wick and Sweetwater is built to be different. Our homes have been built to be lived in and we want to create a place that adds to the area’s already flourishing community.”

Those looking for a new home in the area will be greeted by a tenure blind approach which means whatever type of housing and whatever, budget prospective residents will be dealt with by a single team.

All houses and apartments are designed to have balconies or terraces and communal areas will include courtyards and playspaces.

This approach has also been adopted by the estate’s management team.

James added: “Our tenure blind approach means visitors receive exactly the same service, whatever their circumstance.

“We don’t want a community of the same type of people living here, we know that is not sustainable in the long term.

East Wick and Sweetwater says it will provide a varitey of different kinds of homes for all budgets.

“We want to see all ages and backgrounds taking advantage of different tenures and enjoying living and working in the area.”

Residents helped name the neighbourhood with the name East Wick originally suggested through a competition to name sections of Olumpic park.

Sweetwater was inspired by Hackney Wick’s former Clarnico sweets factory, established in 1872 and closed in 1973, and the waterways and canals which characterise the area.

East Wick and Sweetwater has also partnered with Make Shirt, the makers of Pop Brixton and Peckham Levels turning a plot of vacant land and turning it into a new canal-side destination called Hackney Bridge, created to help small businesses and local traders.

All homes in the neighbourhood are said to be designed with health and well=being in mind including either balconies or terraces.

James added: “Working with partners like Make Shift means we can offer a range of business spaces, giving local entrepreneurs a genuine opportunity to work and collaborate with others from the area, helping to exchange ideas and to see businesses grow

“Hackney Wick and Fish Island are some of London’s most innovative, energetic communities, whilst Stratford has more recently forged itself a reputation as a major business and transport hub serving the City and Canary Wharf.

“East Wick and Sweetwater is a new piece in this east London jigsaw – bridging these communities and forming a new neighbourhood in its own right.”

The development is part of the Olympic Park legacy project.