Jailed: Five men attacked teenager like 'pack of wolves' at Broadway Market
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Five men who acted like a "pack of wolves" in attacking a teenager at Broadway Market have been jailed.
A 15-year-old boy was found with stab injuries at the busy market on the night of July 30, 2020, after police had been called to reports of a group fighting with knives.
Seven individuals were initially charged in connection with the attack; five were convicted of a range of crimes following a two-week trial at Harrow Crown Court in November 2021.
They were each sentenced at the same court today (March 16).
Kyle Taylor, 26, of Hackney was jailed for six years and four months after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and to GBH with intent and violent disorder.
Courtney Paul, 24, of Tottenham, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and being found guilty of GBH with intent and violent disorder.
He was found not guilty of attempted murder.
William Guy, 18, from Hackney, was jailed for five years and six months after pleading guilty to GBH with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was found not guilty of attempted murder at trial.
Amario Kerr, 18, from Hackney, was jailed for three years after being found guilty of both GBH with intent and violent disorder.
Cameron James-Meade, 18, of Hackney, was given the same jail term after being found guilty of both GBH with intent and violent disorder.
Sentencing judge, HHJ Rosa Dean, said the group "acted like a pack of wolves" to attack the victim.
The victim - aged 15 at the time of the attack - was arrested in August 2020 for his part in the incident, and subsequently charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He subsequently pleaded guilty on March 16, 2021, at Stratford Magistrates' Court. He was referred to the Hackney Youth Offender panel.
A 15-year-old male from Hackney was charged with GBH with intent and violent disorder, but was found not guilty on all charges.
Montel Asiedu, 25, from Hackney, was charged with violent disorder and GBH with intent but was acquitted by the court at the start of the trial.