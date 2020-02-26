Search

Advanced search

Hackney's flagship brewery Five Points could be latest railway arch firm forced out of borough after 300% rent increase

PUBLISHED: 13:23 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 26 February 2020

Director and owner Ed Mason at The Five Points

Director and owner Ed Mason at The Five Points

Archant

Hackney's flagship brewery could become the latest railway arch business to be forced out of the borough after being hit with a 300 per cent rent increase a week before Christmas.

The Andre Street arches, where traders say they are being forced out. Picture: Sam GelderThe Andre Street arches, where traders say they are being forced out. Picture: Sam Gelder

Five Points Brewing Company, named after the Pembury Circus junction near its home in Institute Place, was launched in 2013 and has gone on to become the borough's biggest brewery.

In 2018 it raised more than £925,000 in a crowdfunder to help it expand and bought the Pembury Tavern pub.

But now it has become the latest business to be faced with having to leave Hackney due to huge rent hikes from The Arch Company, the joint venture between US private equity group Blackstone and property investor Telereal Trillium that bought 4,455 arches from Network Rail in a £1.46billion deal 18 months ago.

Founder Ed Mason said the rent, which hasn't gone up since 2013, is £28,350 a year. In December they received a proposal of £110,000 a year. He told the Gazette: "We were shocked and disappointed.

"It is all the more disappointing because our rent review was due in April, and despite us proactively contacting the landlord to ask for their proposed new rent, it was not until a week before Christmas they approached us.

"The Five Points Brewing Company has been brewing in Hackney for seven years - we have always taken our community obligations seriously and we were the first brewery in the country to become an accredited Living Wage employer.

"We are a Hackney success story, we brewed three million pints in 2019 and now employ over 35 people.

"A rent increase of this magnitude is simply not viable, and unless there is a rapid change of heart on the part of The Arch Company, is likely to force yet another local employer out of the borough."

Wag Smith outside Hackney Flooring, his business of 30 years. Picture: Sam GelderWag Smith outside Hackney Flooring, his business of 30 years. Picture: Sam Gelder

Five Points has hired Savills to negotiate with The Arch Company.

Earlier this month the Gazette revealed the rent increases common under Network Rail were continuing across London with The Arch Company, who had vowed to adopt a "tenant's first" approach and late last year published a Tenants' Charter.

You may also want to watch:

Other businesses in arches surrounding Hackney Downs station are also being hit with increases, which The Arch Company states are starting points in negotiations.

Murat Yeter, Mustafa Direk and Efdal Kaplam enjoying lunch in Efdal's garage. Picture: Sam GelderMurat Yeter, Mustafa Direk and Efdal Kaplam enjoying lunch in Efdal's garage. Picture: Sam Gelder

Wag Smith has run Hackney Flooring for 30 years, and says his rent demands would see him paying £54,000 - triple the £17,000 he has paid for the last six years.

"It's ridiculous," he said. "I can't afford that."

Garage owners in Andre Street also told the Gazette their rent was going up.

Efdal Kaplan has been in his garage for 30 years and signed a new deal last year. He now pays just under £18,000 a month, up from £12,000, and says he's struggling and plans to close this year.

Chris Gayle in DND Autoelectrics. Picture: Sam GelderChris Gayle in DND Autoelectrics. Picture: Sam Gelder

He said. "I have to stay late, working from 9am to 10pm. I'm going to retire early because of this."

Next door, Mustafa Derek has been told his rent is going up from £11,000 to £15,000 and "feels sick".

Chris Gayle has run DND Auto Electrics for less than four years and is now in negotiations over his rent.

"I was at £11,000 and some change and they moved it to £16,000," he said. "I'm a new business, give me a chance. I think they just want coffee shops and food markets. I don't get it.

"I thought since they had got rid of most of the garages they'd leave a few, you know what I mean?"

An Arch Company spokesperson said: "We conduct rent reviews on a case-by-case basis as part of a clear and transparent process, taking into account a number of factors including appropriate comparables in the area.

"Where long-standing small businesses and not-for-profits have affordability issues, we are working closely with our tenants to agree suitable rents, for example offering stepped rent increases. Negotiations are still ongoing, but we are working closely with our tenants in Hackney to address any affordability issues and agree suitable rents."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged with attempted murder after two stabbed in Homerton

Police at the scene in Homerton Road. Picture: @999London

Remembering the ayahs: Hackney Central home where abandoned South Asian nannies sought refuge could get blue plaque recognition

The front entrance of the London City Mission Ayahs and Amahs Home, in Hackney 1900. Picture: Courtesy of London City Mission

The Crown and Castle will be returning to Dalston as a pub

The Crown and Castle. Picture: Googlemaps

Family who battled against ‘discriminatory’ school hair policy to help write guidance

Ruby Williams, now 18, with her dad Lenny and mum Kate. Picture: Williams family

Brexit and lack of European nurses applying for UK jobs creating ‘extensive difficulties’ for Homerton Hospital

Homerton Hospital.

Most Read

Man charged with attempted murder after two stabbed in Homerton

Police at the scene in Homerton Road. Picture: @999London

Remembering the ayahs: Hackney Central home where abandoned South Asian nannies sought refuge could get blue plaque recognition

The front entrance of the London City Mission Ayahs and Amahs Home, in Hackney 1900. Picture: Courtesy of London City Mission

The Crown and Castle will be returning to Dalston as a pub

The Crown and Castle. Picture: Googlemaps

Family who battled against ‘discriminatory’ school hair policy to help write guidance

Ruby Williams, now 18, with her dad Lenny and mum Kate. Picture: Williams family

Brexit and lack of European nurses applying for UK jobs creating ‘extensive difficulties’ for Homerton Hospital

Homerton Hospital.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal Women confirm Walti injury

Arsenal's Lia Walti

Hackney’s flagship brewery Five Points could be latest railway arch firm forced out of borough after 300% rent increase

Director and owner Ed Mason at The Five Points

Fags, Birds and a Couple of Guns, Nancy Fouts retrospective at Hang Up Gallery

Images from Nancy Fouts retrospective at Hang Up Gallery

Preview: Poet in da Corner at Hackney Empire

Poet in da Corner by Debris Stevenson ; Directed by Ola Ince ; Set Design by Jacob Hughes ; Lighting Design by Anna Watson ; Sound Design by Tony Gayle ; Choreographer: Aaron Sillis ; Associate Choreographers: Glenn Hudson & Shanika Wallace ; Associate Director: Rachel Lemon ; Voice Coach: Hazel Holder ; Music Director/Lead Composer: Michael ‘Mickey J’Asante ; Royal Court Theatre ; London, UK ; 30th January 2020 ; Credit & copyright: Helen Murray

National Whisky Festival comes to the Round Chapel

National Whisky Festival of Scotland comes to The Round Chapel in Hackney
Drive 24