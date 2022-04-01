Ridley Road flat damaged by midnight blaze

Two fire engines attended the Hackney fire on Ridley Road - Credit: Supplied

Half of a Hackney flat on Ridley Road was damaged by a midnight blaze.

Firefighters were called to the flat fire on Ridley Road in Hackney on Wednesday, March 30.

The damaged flat was on the first floor of the building.

London Fire Brigade says 12 people left the building before firefighter arrived and one man was treated at the scene.

The brigade was called at around 12am and the fire was under control by 12.31am.

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Homerton Fire Station attended the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.