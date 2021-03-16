News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Firefighters fight blaze near Well Street

Holly Chant

Published: 12:59 PM March 16, 2021    Updated: 2:30 PM March 16, 2021
Fire crews are currently fighting a fire in Hackney. - Credit: Archant

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats in Hackney.

A fire broke out in a flat on the second floor of a five-storey block in Collent Street on March 16 and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the scene at about 11.30am.

The fire was under control by 12.47pm.

The living room of the flat was damaged by the fire and a man, woman and two children escaped the building before LFB arrived, along with 20 other people. 

One child has been taken to hospital as a precaution after inhaling smoke and others were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews. 

Firefighters can be seen working to control the blaze at a block of flats in Collent Street. 

Firefighters can be seen working to control the blaze at a block of flats in Collent Street. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Stoke Newington, Shadwell, Islington and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. 

Station Cmdr Dean Wilkinson said: "Crews were faced with a very well developed fire on arrival and worked hard to contain the blaze to the room of origin.

"The living room was badly damaged and although the rest of the flat wasn't damaged by the fire, there was significant smoke damage throughout as internal doors were left open.

"In the event of a fire, you should get out, stay out and close internal doors where possible as this can help reduce the spread of fire and smoke."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



