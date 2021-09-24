New free map reveals the best walking routes in Hackney and Islington

Published: 1:52 PM September 24, 2021

Residents, campaigners and councillors on a Footways walk between Islington and Hackney town halls. - Credit: Paul Cochrane/Footways

A network of walking routes connecting key destinations, stations and green spaces in Hackney and islington has been revealed, to help people walk more for everyday journeys.

The network was developed by Living Streets local volunteer groups, working with many others, including Islington walking guides Oonagh Gay, Jen Pedler and Lesley Thompson and Sean Gubbins, local history guide of Walk Hackney.

The online map is available to download and view for free and was created as part of a wider London project called Footways.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington's environment and transport chief, encouraged people to take advantage of the new resource, adding: "The fantastic new Footways map is an easy-to-use guide to the best, most interesting walking routes around Islington, Hackney and beyond, taking in popular landmarks."

Cllr Rowena Champion speaking with residents on a Footways walk. - Credit: Paul Cochrane/Footways

The Footways central London pilot, supported by Transport for London, resulted in the publication and free distribution of a printed map in 2020, designed by Hackney Downs Studio company Urban Good.

You may also want to watch:

The Footways team is now looking for partners to transform the routes into downloadable digital editions and printed versions.

Cllr Champion and Hackney's portfolio holder for transport and public realm, Cllr Mete Coban, marked the release during the London Car Free Day (September 23) with a walk between Islington and Hackney Town Halls.

Local people helped develop the walking routes around Hackney and Islington to encourage walking and make it more accessible. - Credit: Paul Cochrane/Footways

Cllr Coban said: "This new walking map from Footways is a great tool for residents who want to enjoy Hackney's beautiful streets, half of which are now covered by low traffic neighbourhoods.

"I look forward to seeing how the project develops."

Cllr Mete Coban with residents on Car Free Day (September 23) 2021. - Credit: Paul Cochrane/Footways

The councillors were joined by CEO of Living Streets, Stephen Edwards, as well as campaigners and residents.

The map serves as a reminder that many 20 or 30 minute walks in London take just minutes longer than the same journey on public transport.

And, while many are aware of the health benefits of walking, TfL has released an evidence pack showing the economic benefits and social value.

David Harrison, co-founder of Footways added: “Walking is often seen as a leisure activity rather than a mode of transport.

"People choose to walk more and further when it is an enjoyable option, and Hackney and Islington councils are increasingly creating the right conditions."

To view or download the map and learn more, visit footways.london