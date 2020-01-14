Search

Advanced search

Former Hackney mayoress Vicky Masters - who refused to curtsy to Princess Margaret - dies aged 89

PUBLISHED: 11:32 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 14 January 2020

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, who has died aged 89.

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, who has died aged 89.

Archant

Vicky Masters, the last mayoress of the former Metropolitan Borough of Hackney, has died aged 89.

Vicky and alderman Bob Masters, at a Christmas party in 1964.Vicky and alderman Bob Masters, at a Christmas party in 1964.

Aged 34, Vicky was one of the youngest civic consorts in London when she supported her husband, alderman Bob Masters, in 1964-65 - the year before Hackney joined with Shoreditch and Stoke Newington.

She died on December 30, a month before her 90th birthday.

Vicky once caused consternation in the mayor's parlour when she told the town clerk there was no way she would curtsy to visiting royalty, insisting Princess Margaret be welcomed with a polite handshake just like anyone else.

Vicky had been a Labour councillor in her own right during the 1950s, but preferred to support her husband in his political activities and bring up their son Andrew.

Vicky and Bob Masters at a Hackney school.Vicky and Bob Masters at a Hackney school.

She worked as a clerk with the London County Council and had served with the Woman's Land Army in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Both she and Bob were active in the Community Relations Council and committed anti-racists.

You may also want to watch:

In 1979 Bob was chair of the borough's planning committee and refused permission for a racist organisation to use a warehouse in Shoreditch as their national headquarters.

The family home was bombarded with threatening telephone calls, to which Vicky gave a typically robust response.

Hackney Council made Bob a Freeman of the Borough on his retirement and soon afterwards they moved to Ramsgate in Kent.

Typically they both became active in the local Labour Party there and Bob was elected to Thanet Council, once again supported by Vicky.

Bob died in 2000 and her son Andrew died in 2011, leaving his wife Samantha and two granddaughters.

For the last years of her life she lived in a residential home, as she coped with deteriorating eyesight. For many years she enjoyed the Gazette tapes for blind people, and later had the website read to her by family and friends.

Vicky's funeral will be held on Thursday next week at 4pm in Thanet Crematorium. It will be conducted by former MEP David Hallam, who Bob and Vicky recruited to the Labour party in 1966.

David said: "Vicky was a warmhearted person. As a young mayoress she certainly created a stir and threw herself wholeheartedly into the role.

"Despite the loss of her sight she remained cheerful and determined to continue working for a just society. She was very much traditional Labour and reminded me, just before Christmas, she wanted a hearty rendering of The Red Flag at her funeral."

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

‘Our son had done nothing wrong’: Hackney boy, 16, murdered Joseph Williams-Torres as he sat listening to music in a van

Murder victim Joseph Williams-Torres. Picture: Met Police

More cyclists and pedestrians seriously or fatally injured on Hackney’s roads than anywhere else in London

Campaigners have called for safer cycling measures in Mare Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with Old Street party murder

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Most Read

‘There are no more East Enders’: 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

‘Our son had done nothing wrong’: Hackney boy, 16, murdered Joseph Williams-Torres as he sat listening to music in a van

Murder victim Joseph Williams-Torres. Picture: Met Police

More cyclists and pedestrians seriously or fatally injured on Hackney’s roads than anywhere else in London

Campaigners have called for safer cycling measures in Mare Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with Old Street party murder

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Mourinho raises possibility injured Kane could miss Euro 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

Orient must bring in the right balance of players says coach Embleton

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

BBL: London Lions 104 London City Royals 89

London Lions Brandon Peel in action against London City Royals (pic Graham Hodges)

Hackney Council admits flagship Housing Supply Programme will see less affordable homes built than first planned

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

An Ethiopian Christmas in Hackney

Ethiopian Christmas is celebrated by many people of African heritage including Rastafarians and Eritreans. Picture: Holly Chant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists