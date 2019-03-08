Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former Hackney Power Station worker speaks out about asbestos-related cancer for Action Mesothelioma Day

PUBLISHED: 17:58 05 July 2019

Former Hackney Power Station worker John Richards.

Former Hackney Power Station worker John Richards.

Archant

A former Hackney Power Station apprentice has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after being exposed to asbestos during his time there.

John Richards, 73, worked at the plant from 1962 to 1967 while training with the Central Electricity Generating Board. Then in 2017, after regularly becoming short of breath, he was told he had mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs associated with asbestos exposure.

You may also want to watch:

Law firm Irwin Mitchell helped secure a payout for John, including the cost of private immunotherapy. He is now sharing his story for Action Mesothelioma Day, which is today.

The grandfather of four said: "I'm determined to live life to the full and continue to carry on with my interests and hobbies for as long as I am able. I go out for a ride with my local motorcycle club at least once a week, and I have attended the Papworth Mesothelioma Social Group."

Action Mesothelioma Day campaigns to raise awareness of the incurable disease.

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Now another headteacher leaves Hackney New School – days after Mary Li is sacked

Hackney New School in Kingsland Road

Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Doubts cast over whether Hackney Council will recoup £1.5m lido costs after Britain’s oldest builder ceases trading

London Fields Lido:Picture Ken Mears

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Now another headteacher leaves Hackney New School – days after Mary Li is sacked

Hackney New School in Kingsland Road

Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Doubts cast over whether Hackney Council will recoup £1.5m lido costs after Britain’s oldest builder ceases trading

London Fields Lido:Picture Ken Mears

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham ace Foyth ready for clash with Chile

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth reacts after the final whistle of the Champions League round of 16, first leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal Women’s star Carter wants quadruple as she calls Gunners ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Arsenal's Danielle Carter. Picture: John Walton/PA

Christian patients at John Howard Centre win legal battle against NHS trust over religious discrimination

The John Howard Centre in Homerton.

Sadiq Khan urges east Londoners to be proud of £1bn East Bank culture hub at Olympic Park

Justine Simons, Sadiq Khan, Rokhsana Fiaz and Hackney's mayor, Philip Glanville. Picture: Rahail Ahmad Rahil

Hackney Coffin Dodgers rise again in international soapbox car race as Hoodoovoodoo

Hoodoovoodoo team: Davidou Townsend, Russell Wynn, Chris Tucker and Richard Broadway show off their latest soap box car that's not yet
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists