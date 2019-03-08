Former Hackney Power Station worker speaks out about asbestos-related cancer for Action Mesothelioma Day

Former Hackney Power Station worker John Richards. Archant

A former Hackney Power Station apprentice has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after being exposed to asbestos during his time there.

John Richards, 73, worked at the plant from 1962 to 1967 while training with the Central Electricity Generating Board. Then in 2017, after regularly becoming short of breath, he was told he had mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs associated with asbestos exposure.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell helped secure a payout for John, including the cost of private immunotherapy. He is now sharing his story for Action Mesothelioma Day, which is today.

The grandfather of four said: "I'm determined to live life to the full and continue to carry on with my interests and hobbies for as long as I am able. I go out for a ride with my local motorcycle club at least once a week, and I have attended the Papworth Mesothelioma Social Group."

Action Mesothelioma Day campaigns to raise awareness of the incurable disease.