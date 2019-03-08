Search

Fourth teen arrested on suspicion of Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15

PUBLISHED: 16:44 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 14 June 2019

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Another teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 15-year-old Tashaûn Aird in Stoke Newington.

The 15-year-old boy was taken into into custody at a south London police station this morning.

Three teenagers have already been charged with his murder.

A 15-year-old boy was charged on June 8 with murder, GBH with intent in relation to a second victim stabbed that night, and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the same offences on June 7, as well as possession of cannabis.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford, was charged on May 6 with murder and grievous bodily harm.

They will all appear at the Old Bailey on July 25.

Tashaûn was stabbed in the lung shortly before 9pm on May 1. Officers and medics fought to save his life, as passers-by had already done, but he was pronounced dead just before 10pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4266.

