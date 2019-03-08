Search

Hackney murder: Man dies after Frampton Park Road stabbing

PUBLISHED: 18:24 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 26 April 2019

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

A murder investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in Frampton Park Road this afternoon – the first of two knife attacks in central Hackney within minutes of each other.

Police were called at 2.45pm to reports of a 29-year-old man suffering knife wounds in Frampton Park Road.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man was taken to an east London hospital where he subsequently died.”

The victim's next of kin have been informed.

Shortly after the first attack was called in, a second man, thought to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries in nearby Wilton Way – but police are yet to confirm whether the two attacks are being treated as linked.

One male, whose age is not yet known, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. He remains in custody.

Police were this afternoon stationed in both spots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 4373 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you know the man who died? Contact Lucas at the Gazette at 07785 616 244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk.

