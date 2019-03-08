Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon.

The murder scene in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock The murder scene in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock

A post-mortem confirmed Joshua White, 29, from Homerton, died after being stabbed in the heart.

He was rushed to hospital following the attack in South Hackney just before 2.45pm, but died of his injuries there according to Scotland Yard.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at the scene and will appear at Stratford Youth Court this morning charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The attack on Mr White was the first of two stabbings in Hackney within minutes of each other on Friday.

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Another man in his 20s was stabbed in Wilton Way, Hackney Central, and remains in hospital in a stable condition police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4961 or call 101 and quote CAD 4373/26Apr.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people with information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.