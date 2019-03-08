Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 06:45 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 29 April 2019

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon.

The murder scene in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly HancockThe murder scene in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock

A post-mortem confirmed Joshua White, 29, from Homerton, died after being stabbed in the heart.

He was rushed to hospital following the attack in South Hackney just before 2.45pm, but died of his injuries there according to Scotland Yard.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at the scene and will appear at Stratford Youth Court this morning charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The attack on Mr White was the first of two stabbings in Hackney within minutes of each other on Friday.

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly HancockThe scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Another man in his 20s was stabbed in Wilton Way, Hackney Central, and remains in hospital in a stable condition police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4961 or call 101 and quote CAD 4373/26Apr.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people with information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney murder: Man dies after Frampton Park Road stabbing

The murder scene in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man arrested after double stabbing in central Hackney

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Stoke Newington stabbing: Police arrest 11th suspect in connection to Steven Brown murder investigation, following Newington Green knife attack

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Most Read

Hackney murder: Man dies after Frampton Park Road stabbing

The murder scene in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man arrested after double stabbing in central Hackney

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Stoke Newington stabbing: Police arrest 11th suspect in connection to Steven Brown murder investigation, following Newington Green knife attack

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Llorente demands improvement from Spurs after derby defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks, Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose and Dele Alli and West Ham United captain Mark Noble battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

FIH Pro League: Germany 0 GB 1

Great Britain's men celebrate in Germany (pic GB Hockey)

Essex Senior League round up

Action from Ilford's match against Hullbridge Sports at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

WSL: Brighton & Hove Albion Women 0 Arsenal Women 4

Arsenal players celebrate after Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores her sides first goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists