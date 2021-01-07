Food charity continues to serve free meals to Hackney residents in lockdown

Published: 9:00 AM January 7, 2021

A national food charity will continue to provide free meals by takeaway and delivery to Hackney people during lockdown.

Charity FoodCycle, which provides food to anyone who needs it and conversation for thousands of people every week across the UK, has been delivering food parcels and providing a "cook and collect" takeaway service during the pandemic.

Chief executive Mary McGrath MBE said: “Our number one priority will always be the safety and welfare of our guests and volunteers."

CEO of national charity FoodCycle, Mary McGrath MBE. - Credit: FoodCycle

The charity says 68 per cent of its food guests rely on it for weekly meals and 80pc attending the pick-up slots with children said they had skipped meals because they could not afford food.

Alongside meals, the vital service provides a Check-in and Chat service, created in response to the first national lockdown to combat loneliness.

FoodCycle guests can continue to collect parcels at Finsbury Park Community hub every Saturday at 1.30pm to 2.30pm and New Kingshold Community Centre every Thursday at 12.30pm-1.30pm.

A FoodCycle volunteer prepares free meals. - Credit: FoodCycle





