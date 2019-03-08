Free meals for families and kids in Hackney this summer

The lunch club's co-ordinator,Tunmike Quadri, is responsible for planning the menu, cooking, serving 15 to 20 visitors every day and co-ordinating volunteers to help with the serving and tidying away. Hackney Food Bank

The Florence Bennett Centre's lunch club is giving families the chance to eat, play and relax for free every weekday this summer from 12 until 2pm.

Fresh, healthy meals are provided by Hackney Food Bank and something different is on the menu each day. The club offers vegetarian options and usually a meat or fish option too, sandwiches and dessert with seasonal fruits and ice cream.

Melanie Rochford from the Food Bank told the Gazette: "It's a real community feel and you can see that the parents that come here are relaxed, the kids are happily playing, it really does make a difference.

The lunch club runs until the 27th August.

"We'd love to do it in July as well but we need more funding to do that!" said Melanie.

Hackney Food Partnership has compiled a list of free food and fun activities showing where to go this summer for healthy free meals catered to kids.

The lunch club is even busier this summer since it started last year and the centre is keen to take on volunteers to help with taking orders, serving food and clearing up after.

To find out more about volunteering at the lunch club email melanierochford@hackney.foodbank.org.uk