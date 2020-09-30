Matt Ratana shooting: Fund launched in memory of ‘hero’ officer who was ‘centrepiece of Hackney’s community policing’ for many years

Matt Ratana. Picture: Met Police

A fund has been set up in memory of Matt Ratana, who was the “centrepiece of community policing” in Hackney for many years.

Matt Ratana and his partner Su Bushby. Picture: Met Police

The 54-year-old was killed after reportedly being shot five times in the chest as he went to search a handcuffed suspect at a police station in Croydon on Friday where he worked as a custody sergeant.

Having joined the Met in 1991, Matt came to Hackney in 2010 and worked for the response team and in neighbourhoods for five years.

Hackney Police issued a statement saying: “For years this man, this hero, this skipper was the centrepiece of community policing in Hackney.

“He shaped the lives of many. Be that victims, suspects or colleagues. Sgt Ratana was the best. Gone, but most definitely not forgotten.”

Matt, who leaves behind a son and partner, hailed from New Zealand and planned to spend his retirement coaching rugby.

The Metropolitan Police Hayes Sports Club, known as The Warren, where Matt was a regular visitor, has set up an official fundraising account, which will be distributed in his memory, “for his benefit.” More than £10,000 has already been donated.

His partner, Su Bushby, shared a tribute and spoke of her heartbreak at losing her “partner, friend, confidant, support and soul mate”.

“There aren’t really any words for how I am feeling right now about the loss of Matt; about losing someone I loved and was so close to in such a tragic manner,” she said.

“I know Matt touched many, many people’s lives with his friendliness, patience, kindness, enthusiasm and caring ways.

“I had the pleasure of sharing five years of my life with this lovely man - my gentle giant, with his infectious smile and big heart. I think of him with tenderness and love.”

The investigation into his murder continues, and teams of forensic specialists, search teams and local officers searched an address in Norbury and another in Banstead, Surrey yesterday.

The suspect remains in hospital in a critical condition, where investigators have been unable to speak to him.

An area of London Road in Pollards Hill, South London, where the suspect was initially arrested was also searched, and Croydon Custody Centre where the shooting took place remains a crime scene.

A spokesperson said: “The location off Park Road includes access to several derelict buildings and more than 30 acres of land. The search is complex and is expected to take days to complete.”

To donate to the fund see justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matt-ratana.