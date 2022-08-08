News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney brain tumour patient mum raises money for hospice

Charlotte Alt

Published: 12:05 PM August 8, 2022
Kelly Casey hopes to raise £10k for St Joseph's Hospice, Hackney

A Hackney mum of two, who is currently undergoing her fourth round of chemotherapy for an inoperable brain tumour, is raising money for St Joseph’s Hospice.  

Kelly-Marie Casey, 38, is hoping to raise £10,000 for the Hackney hospice with fundraising events from August to the end of her chemotherapy cycle in November.  

Under the slogan Dying Doesn’t Have To Be Dim, Kelly has already raised almost £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research walking across Hackney dressed in a duck costume as Derick the Duck in February. 

She said: “I’m on chemo again, I’ve had new tumours that have come in February. So, now I’m on bad ass chemo and I need something to keep me going. So, this is what’s going to keep me going.” 

The family support officer, who works with children with special educational needs, was diagnosed with a grade-4 glioblastoma multiforme in her brainstem in 2015. 

The brain tumour patient raised money in February by walking 10,000 steps each day dressed as Derick the Duck

The 38-year-old has undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy three times – in 2015, 2020 and 2021 – and a scan earlier this year showed new tumours.  

To keep her motivated through the next few months, Kelly is raising money for St Joseph’s Hospice.

She said: “They’re amazing. They picked me up on my last chemo treatment, and they’ve just been superb. And if money is what they need, money is what they need so let’s get going.” 

Kelly is planning to involve friends, family and the local community in her fundraising efforts by joining her on walks and working with Hackney Borough Youth FC. 

In late August she is planning a community party which will include a raffle and arts and craft supply stands, with all proceeds going to the Hackney hospice.  

The mum of two is already working on the next project as she plans to open a community hub for adults with learning disabilities. 

She said: “I’ve worked with special educational needs children since 2007 and they get to a certain age and then they're just left and there’s absolutely no reason for it other than people don’t understand. It’s very important to me.” 

St Joseph’s Hospice was founded in 1905 and provides care for Hackney residents living with life-limiting illnesses. 

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kelly-casey-2022  

