Fundraiser set to launch for music studio at The Crib youth club in De Beauvoir

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 18 November 2019

Terone Williams.

Terone Williams.

Archant

A not-for-profit that helps youngsters get into the creative industries is fundraising for a new music studio in De Beauvoir.

Lambeth Action for Youth (LAFY), which supports children in deprived areas, hopes to open the space at The Crib in Balmes Road for its Freedom Youth Project.

But first it needs to raise more than £23,000 by March to pay for the work, so it has set up a fundraiser on Spacehive.

The project would support youngsters aged eight to 25 and the space will be inclusive to people with a range of disabilities.

The fundraiser will go live in January, when the group pitches for funding from Sadiq Khan's Crowdfund London pot.

You may also want to watch:

LAFY Director Terone Williams told the Gazette: "We want the music studio to be used by young people from all boroughs as we're trying to promote community cohesion, and also aspiring artists who want to make a career in music industry.

Terone, otherwise known as the Godfather, set up LAFY with Trevor Elliot, nicknamed Big Brother, in 2011.

"We initially started in Streatham doing a football group with a bunch of teenagers from an estate," Terone said. "We asked the young people what they'd like and they said they wanted to be able to attend a youth club with a music studio and since then we've been working to make this happen."

LAFY run a number of projects to help young people succeed including Believe and Achieve, a mentorship programme and a careers clinic.

Terone said: "We want to engage young people in positive activities they wouldn't be able to get else where for free. We've found that Hackney is an area where these kinds of activities are very popular and we really hope we can raise enough money so young people can make use of the studio."

Check out the fundraiser here.

