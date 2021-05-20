News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Eight motorbikes destroyed after severe garage blaze in Hackney

Holly Chant

Published: 5:25 PM May 20, 2021   
Two adjoining garages were destroyed by the fire on Maury Road - Credit: Archant

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters dealt with a severe garage blaze in Hackney last night (May 19). 

Two adjoining garages were destroyed by the fire on Maury Road and eight motorbikes were badly damaged.  

Emergency calls made to the London Fire Brigade (LFB) control centre reported the visible blaze and fire crews worked hard to stop the fire from spreading to surrounding properties.

A gas cylinder was found inside the garage. It was cooled and removed as the LFB says some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat. 

The brigade was called at 10.59pm and the fire was under control by about 12.30am.

Firefighters from Stoke Newington and Homerton fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

