Ongoing gas leak after fire and explosion in Shoreditch

Firefighters were called to the incident on Granby Street on Thursday evening - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are still at the scene of a fire and explosion in Shoreditch due to an ongoing gas leak.

Emergency services were called to Granby Street just before 5pm on Thursday (August 4).

One man was rescued by firefighters from the second-floor flat and taken to hospital, according to Station Cmdr Paul Green.

Seven more people were led to safety and three were taken to hospital.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were at the scene until just before 2.20am.

A 25m cordon was put in place, with part of Bethnal Green Road shut as a precaution as crews remain on the scene.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigation team will be at the scene later to start their work to establish the cause of the incident.

The fire and explosion caused damage to a second and a third floor flat.

External damage was also caused to the building and a row of maisonettes opposite the block.