Gascoyne Estate community hall opens after Hackney Council transformation project

A bartender whips up some mocktails. Picture: Sean Pollock Sean Pollock

A transformed community hall on a South Hackney estate opened with a day of live music, tree planting and mocktails.

Singer Josh Tenor performs. Picture: Sean Pollock Singer Josh Tenor performs. Picture: Sean Pollock

Gascoyne 2 Community Hall, on the Gascoyne Estate, has received a much-needed makeover and now boasts free wi-fi, a huge hall and modern kitchen facilities for neighbours.

The project, funded and built by Hackney Council alongside people on the estate, was meant to create a space that would bring locals together and be used by businesses and the wider community, too.

It will also provide youth services, as requested by people on the estate.

It will be free to use for locals between 9am and 5pm on weekdays, but must be booked outside those hours.

Dozens of families turned out for the event. Picture: Sean Pollock Dozens of families turned out for the event. Picture: Sean Pollock

Speaker of Hackney Cllr Clare Potter spoke at the launch event on April 27.

She told crowds: "The aims of the project were ambitious but I believe we will deliver all of our objectives, and more.

"Our investment in Gascoyne 2 Community Hall means it can remain an asset for all, not only for current residents but for future generations too.

Singer Kairi performs. Picture: Sean Pollock Singer Kairi performs. Picture: Sean Pollock

"This hall is important. Not just for what it delivers but what it represents.

"There is a lot of change happening in Hackney, some of which our residents are not comfortable with and much of which we - the council - have no control over.

"But what we can do is try to ensure local people benefit from the changes that are taking place, show we are investing in the estates and communities that form the bedrock of our borough, and make sure our communities feel valued, supported and listened to."

Hackney singers Josh Tenor and Kairi performed at the opening of the hall, which also has a community garden and will hold fitness classes.

The opening had activities for all ages. Picture: Sean Pollock The opening had activities for all ages. Picture: Sean Pollock

The council's Hackney Works team - which helps people into employment and training - will also be based permanently in the building.

It will act as an outpost for some of the council's public health, resident participation, youth and housing teams.

To hire the hall, email communityhalls@hackney.gov.uk or call 020 8356 7845. To get in touch with the Hackney Works team email hackneyworks@hackney.gov.uk or call 020 8356 5700