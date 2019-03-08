Gender pay gap figures released by Hackney Council and Homerton Hospital

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The gender pay gaps at Hackney Council and Homerton Hospital reveal mixed results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While the Homerton has a pay gap of 2.1 per cent in favour of men, the council's female employees earn on average 16.8pc more than their male peers.

Nationwide, more than three quarters of firms have a pay gap favouring men, BBC analysis shows.

The figures look at the median – the difference in earnings between an organisation's middle-ranking woman and middle-ranking man.

The council 's pay gap weighted in favour of women has more than doubled over the past year.

Employment chief Cllr Carole Williams said: “Given the inequalities that exist for women across the wider labour market I'm proud the gender pay gap figures show we embody these values as an employer.

“We're committed to protecting the relative gender equality that exists at senior levels but we must also recognise, with the government's gender pay gap reporting laws making no mention of transgender or non-binary employees, these figures can never fully capture our workforce.”

All organisations with more than 250 employees are required to publish their gender pay gaps.

Despite Homerton paying men more – for every £10 the average male employee earns, the average female employee takes home £9.79 – it has quartered its pay gap from the previous year.

The hospital fares well in comparison with other NHS trusts nationally, where there is a 10pc pay gap favouring men. Three of its five executive directors are women, as are three of the non-executive directors. Almost 80pc of its workforce are women.

A spokesperson said: “Homerton continues to work to reduce the gender pay gap and has seen a substantial reduction in the past 12 months – from 9.2pc to 2.1pc. We have the lowest figure of any trust in London.”