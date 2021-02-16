Opinion
Why are these men and women prepared to sacrifice pay day after day?
George Binette, Hackney North & Stoke Newington CLP Trade Union Liaison Officer
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Strikes in 2021 rarely gain much national media attention, so it would be unsurprising if readers were unaware of a bitter dispute involving thousands of workers employed by Centrica subsidiary British Gas, still profitable and Britain’s largest energy supplier.
Almost 90 per cent of GMB union members balloted backed walkouts on a 59pc turnout.
Since January 7 some 9,000 GMB members have struck for 16 days with further action now suspended for talks with the employer. Why, then, are these men and women prepared to sacrifice pay day after day?
Last July, amidst the pandemic, British Gas management announced its intention to alter employment contracts, incorporating worse terms and conditions for over 20,000 staff.
While negotiations led to management dropping some demands, the company still insisted on a longer working week for field engineers – largely GMB members – without additional pay. Skilled engineers responsible for boiler installation and repair now face working 156 extra hours a year for the same salary alongside a cut in sick pay and holidays.
You may also want to watch:
GMB members overwhelmingly rejected management’s demands. In response Centrica’s chief executive, Chris O’Shea (base salary: £775,000), seized on legislation from 1992 to threaten to “fire and rehire” these workers on imposed new contracts.
The threat has sparked both anxiety and anger. A striking engineer in the West Midlands said “...they’re holding this ‘fire and rehire’ over us like a metaphorical gun to our heads”.
Most Read
- 1 Primary school's £10,000 uniform appeal for name change over slavery
- 2 Man charged following alleged house boat party in Hackney
- 3 Women raped and robbed in Stoke Newington brothel
- 4 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
- 5 CCTV appeal after girl assaulted on Hackney bus
- 6 Highbury Magistrates' Court staff could walk out on strike over Covid safety
- 7 Hoxton's Cremer Street to close to through-traffic
- 8 Hackney survey finds young people more likely to be 'vaccine hesitant'
- 9 'Nobody should have to live like this': Rogue landlords fined £22,000
- 10 Sacked barrister setting 'wrong example' over uniform case, says mum
British Gas has provoked determined resistance, but it’s hardly alone in using the 1992 law. Employers including BA, Heathrow Airport Holdings, a Birmingham NHS Trust and even Tower Hamlets council have relied on the power to “sack and reengage”.
Labour nationally calls for the law’s repeal, but in the meantime British Gas workers needs the party’s activists and politicians along with other trade unionists to back their fight.
- George Binette is the Hackney North & Stoke Newington CLP trade union liaison officer.