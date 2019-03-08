Search

'The illusion of democracy' - Giant graffiti sprayed on posh development overlooking Dalston Kingsland station

PUBLISHED: 16:17 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 17 May 2019

The graffiti on the side of the Fifty Seven East development towering over Dalston Kingsland's westbound platform. Picture: David Norton

Archant

Giant, cursive graffiti stating: "The illusion of democracy" has been sprayed on the walls of a posh development overlooking the westbound platform at Dalston Kingsland Overground station.

It is not known how vandals carried out their work on the side of Fifty Seven East, where one-bed flats go for north of £595,000, but transport chiefs have spoken of their zero-tolerance of such efforts.

A TfL spokesperson said: "Our teams work hard to ensure our trains and stations remain a pleasant environment for our passengers. We have a zero tolerance approach towards vandalism on the network and refer all instances of offensive vandalism to the police for investigation."

Taylor Wimpey, developer of Fifty Seven East, did not want to comment.

