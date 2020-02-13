Search

Giant mural of robin painted on London Fields estate to celebrate London's National Park City bid

PUBLISHED: 11:33 13 February 2020

A giant mural of a robin is the first piece of public art to grace a London Fields estate.

Charlie Peel, the founder of Urban Good, lives on the Morland Estate and commissioned the work to celebrate London's bid to become the world's first National Park City.

It was created by ATMstreetart at the junction of Richmond Road and Landsdowne Drive, once planning permission had been granted by the council.

Charlie said: "We chose our favourite wildlife artist because... well you can see why! He captures native, wild species in great detail: these are real animals with character, not caricatures of real animals.

"The residents of Morland Estate were thrilled Hackney Council granted permission. Though I should add it's disappointing dealing with a 'graffiti team' when the conversation is about pubic art. It would be nice if that distinction was recognised in their title.

"We have a local robin who is the first one up on the estate and often plays in the garden. He seems to like the new addition."

ATMstreetart added: "The Robin is one of our most popular and endearing birds. They particularly like to live alongside us, so it was a natural choice for this wall in urban Hackney."

The artwork comes after residents raised enough money to pay for a "natural play space" on the estate.

