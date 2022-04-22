Golden Dragon Fish and Chip shop at 115 Stoke Newington Church Street closed in March - Credit: Stokey Updates/Amir Dotan

A Stoke Newington chippy which traded for more than a century has shut, with its former home now up for sale.

StokeNewingtonHistory.com, run by local hobby-historian Amir Dotan, broke the news about Golden Dragon fish and chip shop last month.

RIP. May the 115 fish tradition live long into the future. — Jack Bazalgette (@JackBazalgette) March 15, 2022

This led to an outpouring of tributes online, with people fondly remembering a shop which has stood the test of time.

The chippy - once found at 115 Stoke Newington Church Street - has endured as a fried fish shop since 1910 under seven different owners.

But now the freehold for the four storey property - which includes the shop on the ground floor - is up for sale for £1,450,000 on Rightmove.

Hackney-born @MayaOppenheim, who lived in the area for three decades, told the Gazette: "I went to Golden Dragon loads and got curry chips as a Stoke Newington school pupil."

One Twitter user described Golden Dragon as an "institution", while others questioned what will become of the shop.

Yes of course that’s fine, please can you send me the link when it’s live? Thanks Scott — Scott Chegg (@BradderzE20) April 22, 2022

@BradderzE20 stated: "Can see another vegan bakery or coffee shop in the horizon."

Have always loved this chubby pig and his three cat friends in Golden Dragon (a fish and chip shop in stoke newington which does THE best chips and curry sauce u'll ever taste) pic.twitter.com/rEdUPURP30 — M A Y A O P P E N H E I M 💃🏻 ✍️ (@MayaOppenheim) August 6, 2020

User @JackBazalgette added: "May the 115 fish tradition live long into the future."