100 years of fish and chips: Stoke Newington shop up for sale

Holly Chant

Published: 4:37 PM April 22, 2022
Updated: 4:43 PM April 22, 2022
Golden Dragon Fish and Chip shop at 115 Stoke Newington Church Street closed in March

Golden Dragon Fish and Chip shop at 115 Stoke Newington Church Street closed in March

A Stoke Newington chippy which traded for more than a century has shut, with its former home now up for sale. 

StokeNewingtonHistory.com, run by local hobby-historian Amir Dotan, broke the news about Golden Dragon fish and chip shop last month.

This led to an outpouring of tributes online, with people fondly remembering a shop which has stood the test of time.

The chippy - once found at 115 Stoke Newington Church Street - has endured as a fried fish shop since 1910 under seven different owners. 

The Stoke Newington shop has been selling fish and chips since 1910 under several different owners,

The Stoke Newington shop has been selling fish and chips since 1910 under several different owners, with the latest being Golden Dragon

But now the freehold for the four storey property - which includes the shop on the ground floor - is up for sale for £1,450,000 on Rightmove.

Hackney-born @MayaOppenheim, who lived in the area for three decades, told the Gazette: "I went to Golden Dragon loads and got curry chips as a Stoke Newington school pupil."

One Twitter user described Golden Dragon as an "institution", while others questioned what will become of the shop. 

@BradderzE20 stated: "Can see another vegan bakery or coffee shop in the horizon."

User @JackBazalgette added: "May the 115 fish tradition live long into the future."

