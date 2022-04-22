100 years of fish and chips: Stoke Newington shop up for sale
- Credit: Stokey Updates/Amir Dotan
A Stoke Newington chippy which traded for more than a century has shut, with its former home now up for sale.
StokeNewingtonHistory.com, run by local hobby-historian Amir Dotan, broke the news about Golden Dragon fish and chip shop last month.
This led to an outpouring of tributes online, with people fondly remembering a shop which has stood the test of time.
The chippy - once found at 115 Stoke Newington Church Street - has endured as a fried fish shop since 1910 under seven different owners.
But now the freehold for the four storey property - which includes the shop on the ground floor - is up for sale for £1,450,000 on Rightmove.
Hackney-born @MayaOppenheim, who lived in the area for three decades, told the Gazette: "I went to Golden Dragon loads and got curry chips as a Stoke Newington school pupil."
One Twitter user described Golden Dragon as an "institution", while others questioned what will become of the shop.
@BradderzE20 stated: "Can see another vegan bakery or coffee shop in the horizon."
User @JackBazalgette added: "May the 115 fish tradition live long into the future."