Search

Advanced search

Mayor of London urges government to “do the right thing” and keep travel free for young people

PUBLISHED: 11:03 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 17 August 2020

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of young people in Hackney are set to lose free travel under new government plans.

Data shows the measures could impact almost 18,000 young people across the borough.

So, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is urging the government to find a better solution that doesn’t impact the poorest in the capital.

He said: “I will continue to urge ministers to do the right thing and drop their demand to suspend free travel for under-18s in London.

“It’s clear that losing free travel would hit the poorest Londoners hardest at a time when finances are stretched more than ever.

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan again calls for rent controls as costs in Hackney soar by £6,000 a year

“It is simply not right that poorer children will be expected to face additional barriers or disincentives for returning to education, or for their educational choices to be made based on whether they can afford to travel.

“Instead of forcing this measure through, the government must work with TfL and City Hall to find a better solution that doesn’t risk hitting the poorest Londoners hardest.”

You may also want to watch:

But the government says it is working with Transport for London (Tfl) and its offer of a £1.6bn support package included “a series of conditions” agreed by the Mayor of London.

A government spokesperson said: “The government is working closely with TfL to make sure every single eligible child continues to receive free travel to school.”

The Department is also considering whether there are further categories of children that should receive free transport.

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan funding will deliver 100 more council homes in Hackney

The London mayor is concerned for the 10,723 eleven to 15 year olds and 7,186 sixteen to 17 year olds in Hackney who will be affected.

Last week, the government signalled it would delay the suspension of free travel until after the half-term in October.

But Mayor Khan says no matter when the plans are implemented, the impact will be the same.

He believes the changes could risk the safety of young people and place administrative and financial burdens on schools and local authorities.

As part of a condition of an emergency funding package in May, Tfl experts have been identifying issues and risks which need to be addressed before any changes can be implemented.

Tfl’s data reveals in a normal school week, 8 million journeys are made by under-18s in London.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Charles Gardner Court: Toddler dies after falling from Hoxton tower block

Charles Gardner Court. Picture: Google

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Dalston Lane closed and flats evacuated as police swoop on ‘grenade’

Dalston Lane. Picture: Google

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Charles Gardner Court: Toddler dies after falling from Hoxton tower block

Charles Gardner Court. Picture: Google

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Dalston Lane closed and flats evacuated as police swoop on ‘grenade’

Dalston Lane. Picture: Google

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

London Lions sign British forward Shane Walker

London Lions have signed Shane Walker (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Leyton Orient tie youngster Ruel Sotiriou down with contract extension

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Mayor of London urges government to “do the right thing” and keep travel free for young people

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard