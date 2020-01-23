Grade II listed Stoke Newington Library to undergo £4.5million makeover

Stoke Newington Library. Picture: Hackney Council Archant

The Grade II listed Stoke Newington Library is set to undergo a £4.5million makeover, restoring it to its former glory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Church Street facility, built in 1892, is well used and the work will redesign the layout and hopefully see the 1930s reference library opened to the public.

You may also want to watch:

Hackney's cabinet members signed off the plans on Monday. A consultation will now take place with users.

Culture lead Cllr Guy Nicholson said: "Hackney's libraries are some of the most well-used in London and with this investment we are demonstrating our commitment to protecting and improving them for future generations.

"Stoke Newington Library is recognised by Heritage England as a great example of a late Victorian public library, but we can all agree it's in real need of refurbishment if it's to continue providing an excellent service into the future."

The library is also home to a mobile book and DVD lending service for people who are unable to leave their homes.