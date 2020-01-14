Grassroots organisations urged to apply for Windrush Justice Fund to support victims

Patrick Vernon OBE. Archant

Grassroots organisations set up to help people affected by the Windrush scandal are being urged to apply for funding.

The Windrush Justice Fund, launched by the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants and Hackney campaigner Patrick Vernon, has opened its second round of funding to help support victims.

Sadiq Khan matched the £20,000 raised through a GoFundMe campaign last year to create a pot available to grassroots groups working in communities.

The first round saw five projects receive a combined £10,000, including the East End Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB), which was given £2,000 to host outreach sessions in Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets.

In November, Hubert Howard of Lower Clapton became the fifth Windrush victim to die before receiving any compensation. Hubert, 62, received his citizenship three weeks before his death after battling with the Home Office for more than a decade.

Organisations have until January 31 to apply for the second round of funding. To do so, click here.