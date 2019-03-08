CCTV shows moment 'brazen' thief robs victim in Shoreditch café

This man threatened to "pop" his 21-year old victim if he didn't hand over his watch during this theft in a café in Great Eastern Street. Picture: MPS Archant

This is the moment a thief threatens to "pop" his victim if they fail to hand over their watch during a coffee shop robbery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV footage shows the crook enter the café in Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch, as his accomplice waited outside the door.

The man sidles up to his victim at the counter before threatning to shoot the 21-year old unless he hands over his watch saying: "I've got a machine in my pocket. I know what you've got on your wrist. I'll pop you. Take it off."

You may also want to watch:

Detectives have appealed for help tracking down the robber following the theft at 9.05am on October 31 last year.

Do you know the identity of this brazen thief? #WATCH CCTV captured the moment he approached the victim in a coffee shop in #WoodfordGreen and demanded his watch, whilst the second suspect kept watch outside.



Any info? Call police on 101 #CrimewatchRoadshowLive pic.twitter.com/gV1ZmPsFcu — MPSOnTheStreet (@MPSonTheStreet) September 12, 2019

He is described as a black male of large build with black beard. He was wearing a khaki green coat with light fur hood, light jeans, dark trainers and light coloured beanie hat.

His accomplice is a black male wearing a black puffa jacket and flat cap.

Police have not released the café's name or said why it had taken more than 10 months to issue a public appeal over the robbery.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.