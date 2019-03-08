Search

CCTV shows moment 'brazen' thief robs victim in Shoreditch café

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 September 2019

This man threatened to

This man threatened to "pop" his 21-year old victim if he didn't hand over his watch during this theft in a café in Great Eastern Street. Picture: MPS

This is the moment a thief threatens to "pop" his victim if they fail to hand over their watch during a coffee shop robbery.

CCTV footage shows the crook enter the café in Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch, as his accomplice waited outside the door.

The man sidles up to his victim at the counter before threatning to shoot the 21-year old unless he hands over his watch saying: "I've got a machine in my pocket. I know what you've got on your wrist. I'll pop you. Take it off."

Detectives have appealed for help tracking down the robber following the theft at 9.05am on October 31 last year.

He is described as a black male of large build with black beard. He was wearing a khaki green coat with light fur hood, light jeans, dark trainers and light coloured beanie hat.

His accomplice is a black male wearing a black puffa jacket and flat cap.

Police have not released the café's name or said why it had taken more than 10 months to issue a public appeal over the robbery.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

