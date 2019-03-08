Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

Green Lanes is closed to traffic while the blaze which has affected Nonno's pizzeria and Havin patisserie is brought under control. Picture: @MPS Hackney @MPS Hackney

Three people are in hospital after a house fire in Green Lanes this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aftermath of the fire in Green Lanes. Picture: Charis St Clair Fisher The aftermath of the fire in Green Lanes. Picture: Charis St Clair Fisher

Firefighters rescued one man from the second floor, while two other people had already got out before they arrived.

Emergency services were called at 5.10am to a fire in the house between Turkish patisserie Havin and Nonno's Pizzeria.

You may also want to watch:

Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the second floor by a staircase, and he was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

Another man and woman had left the building by the time fire crews arrived and were also taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire was under control by 6.40am.

Part of the basement and part of the neighbouring shop front was damaged.

The road from Newington Green to Stoke Newington Church Street was shut, with buses 141 and 341 on diversion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police say no arrests have been made.