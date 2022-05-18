News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shame of plastic bag waste shown in Stoke Newington

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:45 AM May 18, 2022
Greenpeace volunteers promoting The Big Plastic Count

Greenpeace volunteers promoting The Big Plastic Count - Credit: Greenpeace

The impact of plastic bags was laid out to passers-by in Stoke Newington this week as part of a Greenpeace campaign.

Members of the public in Victoria Park and Kingsland Towpath were shown a year’s worth of the waste as part of The Big Plastic Count which runs until May 22.

Stoke Newington resident Steph, who did not wish to give her surname, told Greenpeace: “We’re all doing our bit to recycle, but plastic waste is still everywhere. 

“So many people in my area want to reduce the amount of plastic in their lives and yet it still feels impossible to obtain groceries without coming home with masses of it. 

“That’s why I’m counting my plastic for one week between May 16 - 22, and submitting this data to get my personal plastic footprint, to find out what really happens to our plastic waste. 

“More than 175,000 people from across the UK including almost 1,000 households in Shoreditch have signed-up to take part so far.” 

Visit: thebigplasticcount.com 

