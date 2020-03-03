Hackney Mayor's Question Time: Seize your chance to 'Grill Phil'

Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Emma Bartholomew

Hackney's elected mayor Philip Glanville will be answering questions about anything that people wish to quiz him on at a free public debate this month.

The Hackney Mayor's Question Time has become a regular fixture in the council's calendar since it was introduced two years ago, and will take place at Hackney Town Hall in Mare Street at 7pm on March 18.

The debate will be chaired by Huffington Post news editor and former Hackney Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel, who will take questions from the audience and lead the discussion.

Phil said: "With cynicism in politics at an all-time high, it's vital that leaders in elected office are held to account by the residents they represent, and I'm looking forward to some robust debate next month.

"Whether it's housing, education, our climate crisis or anything else, this is your opportunity to ask me directly about your burning issue and share your views about tackling the challenges we face in our borough."

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance at hackneymayorqt.eventbrite.co.uk as space is limited.