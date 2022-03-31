Lentil-toting activists claim to be deflating SUV tyres in Hackney

Residents have reported more incidents of vandalism to cars. Pic: PA Images - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

An activist group has proclaimed that its members are deflating the tyres of SUVs, using lentils, in Hackney and further afield.

A spokesperson for the leaderless group, Tyre Extinguishers, says members are deflating the tyres without their owners' knowledge.

A website gives instructions on how to deflate the tyres using a single lentil. It also includes a leaflet which members are told to print and leave on the sports utility vehicles (SUVs) they target.

Marion Walker from the Tyre Extinguishers said: “We’re looking forward to people all over the world getting involved when we have our leaflet in five languages.

"Anyone can get involved –all you need is a leaflet and a lentil."

The leaflet informs the owner that a tyre or tyres have been deflated, "for their safety", the group's spokesperson said.

The leaflet refers to SUVs as "gas guzzlers" that kill, describing them as a "disaster for the climate".

The group's spokesperson claims dozens of SUVs have been disarmed in Hackney and Manchester during a recent action.

Tyre Extinguishers is said to be preparing for an international launch with versions of the leaflet in different languages.

The groups says its aim is to "make it impossible to own an SUV in the UK's urban areas". It claims it has "disarmed" more than a thousand of the vehicles in the UK in total, through repeated actions.

The group instructs activists to avoid "cars clearly used for people with disabilities", traders’ cars, minibuses and "normal-sized" cars.

The spokesperson said the group will continue to operate until there is a ban on SUVs in urban areas or a pollution levy to "tax SUVs out of existence", as well as "a massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport".

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the force is "aware of the statement" made by the Tyre Extinguishers "alleging damage to vehicles at various locations in London by them".

They added: "We ask that reports of this nature are made through the Met's website and we will assess these to establish whether offences have been committed.

"At this time, we are not aware of any investigations being launched."