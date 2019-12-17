Group launches 2020 calendar to pay tribute to Windrush Generation

A community group has produced a calendar for 2020 that pays tribute to the vital contributions made by the Windrush Generation.

The Windrushers LNYDP 2019 team, which was formed to represent Hackney and the Windrush generation in this year's New Year's Day Parade, have created the calendar to acknowledge and pay tribute to its pioneers.

It features images of people who have made outstanding contributions, such as writer Margaret Busby, former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Walter Tull and Olympic gold medallist Arthur Wint.

"Please help us spread the knowledge all year round by buying a copy," said member Ngoma Bishop.

"It will make an excellent present for yourself, family members, friends or work colleagues and every copy sold will help ensure we can do the same next year."

The calendars are £7. To order one email infoforconsultancy1@aol.co.uk or windrushers2019@gmail.com