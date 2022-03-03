Music, tarot readings and haircuts: Grrrl Zine Fair comes to Stoke Newington

The Grrrl Zine production is set to be held in Stoke Newington - Credit: Grrrl Zine

A one day celebration has been planned for the weekend following International Women’s Day in Stoke Newington.

Grrrl Zine Fair is set to comprise workshops, bands, talks, haircuts and tarot readings, alongside performances from feminist artists.

Organisers have compiled a line-up featuring pro-LGBT musicians Jessica Winter and Delilah Holliday as well as Bebop - who Time Out voted London’s Best Hairdresser. Marissa Malik, resident astrologer at gal-dem magazine, will provide tarot readings.

The day of activities is set to be held in early April. - Credit: Grrrl Zine

Grrrl Zine is a queer and feminist-led network based in Southend, and as well as its staple magazine, organises talks, events and workshops.

A statement added: “With an important political history, Grrrl is excited to bring zines to Newington Green Meeting House, a beautiful building in Hackney with a radical history.”

Grrrl Zine Fair will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 12-6pm at Newington Green Meeting House. Entry is free but tickets can be downloaded from gzf.eventbrite.co.uk