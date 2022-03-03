News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Music, tarot readings and haircuts: Grrrl Zine Fair comes to Stoke Newington

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:53 PM March 3, 2022
The Grrrl Zine production is set to be held in Stoke Newington

The Grrrl Zine production is set to be held in Stoke Newington - Credit: Grrrl Zine

A one day celebration has been planned for the weekend following International Women’s Day in Stoke Newington.

Grrrl Zine Fair is set to comprise workshops, bands, talks, haircuts and tarot readings, alongside performances from feminist artists. 

Organisers have compiled a line-up featuring pro-LGBT musicians Jessica Winter and Delilah Holliday as well as Bebop - who Time Out voted London’s Best Hairdresser. Marissa Malik, resident astrologer at gal-dem magazine, will provide tarot readings. 

The day of activities is set to be held in early April.

The day of activities is set to be held in early April. - Credit: Grrrl Zine

Grrrl Zine is a queer and feminist-led network based in Southend, and as well as its staple magazine, organises talks, events and workshops. 

A statement added: “With an important political history, Grrrl is excited to bring zines to Newington Green Meeting House, a beautiful building in Hackney with a radical history.”

Grrrl Zine Fair will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 12-6pm at Newington Green Meeting House. Entry is free but tickets can be downloaded from gzf.eventbrite.co.uk 

Stoke Newington News
Hackney News

Don't Miss

Have you seen these men?

London Live News

Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Singer Richard Hadfield (red shirt) plays for Old Streetonians Rugby based at Hackney Marshes

Rugby

'Always my dream': Hackney rugby player to lead Six Nations national anthem

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Data on empty homes has been released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Housing News

Hackney hostel to be made into temporary housing amid 'severe housing...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
St Mary School students walking with Kelly-Marie in Stoke Newington

Charity Fundraiser

Hackney pupils support mum-of-two in Brain Tumour Research challenge

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon