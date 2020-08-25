Hackney residents invited to take part in a free money health check

The Equality Trust charity said the figures paint a "bleak picture of our society". Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A London organisation is offering Hackney residents free tailored financial support and a £10 shopping voucher.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Quids In workshop. Picture: Quids In! A Quids In workshop. Picture: Quids In!

The not-for-profit organisation Quids In! is encouraging people to take part in its Money Health Check, especially those struggling financially.

The check involves a guided telephone questionnaire and anyone taking part gets a £10 shopping voucher.

Participants are then sent tailored financial support via email.

You may also want to watch:

The organisation aims to help people on low incomes by improving money management skills and supporting others in finding work.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “In a time of financial uncertainty, Quids In! London is offering lower income individuals in Hackney, Newham, Southwark and Tower Hamlets help and guidance to navigate the difficult decisions when it comes to making sense of money and personal finance.”

Quids In! is a money skills initiative run by Clean Slate Training and Employment.

For a free money health check call 020 3540 7421

For more information visit www.quidsinmagazine.com/quids-in-centres/