Search

Advanced search

Hackney residents invited to take part in a free money health check

PUBLISHED: 13:48 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 25 August 2020

The Equality Trust charity said the figures paint a

The Equality Trust charity said the figures paint a "bleak picture of our society". Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A London organisation is offering Hackney residents free tailored financial support and a £10 shopping voucher.

A Quids In workshop. Picture: Quids In!A Quids In workshop. Picture: Quids In!

The not-for-profit organisation Quids In! is encouraging people to take part in its Money Health Check, especially those struggling financially.

The check involves a guided telephone questionnaire and anyone taking part gets a £10 shopping voucher.

Participants are then sent tailored financial support via email.

You may also want to watch:

The organisation aims to help people on low incomes by improving money management skills and supporting others in finding work.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “In a time of financial uncertainty, Quids In! London is offering lower income individuals in Hackney, Newham, Southwark and Tower Hamlets help and guidance to navigate the difficult decisions when it comes to making sense of money and personal finance.”

Quids In! is a money skills initiative run by Clean Slate Training and Employment.

For a free money health check call 020 3540 7421

For more information visit www.quidsinmagazine.com/quids-in-centres/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Islington and Hackney dealers jailed after sending 1,800 parcels of drugs around world

James Willoughby and Mac Cheremeh. Picture: Essex Police

Domestic abuse charity lodges formal complaint against Hackney mayor amid premises dispute

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about premises dispute at protest agaisnt the council's decision. Picture: Andy Commons

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Islington and Hackney dealers jailed after sending 1,800 parcels of drugs around world

James Willoughby and Mac Cheremeh. Picture: Essex Police

Domestic abuse charity lodges formal complaint against Hackney mayor amid premises dispute

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about premises dispute at protest agaisnt the council's decision. Picture: Andy Commons

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal defender Lisa Evans ‘frustrated’ with Champions League exit

Julia Simic of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal battle for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kieran Tierney hails ‘born winner’ David Luiz’s role in Arsenal dressing room

Arsenal's David Luiz during the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Hackney residents encouraged to try zero waste challenge

Cllr Jon Burke who is giving away dozens of saplings

Homerton hospital “legend” retires after 38 years

Homerton occupational therapy technician Glenn Ixer is retiring after working at the hospital for 38 years. Picture: Camilla Erwee

John Simpson relishing more Middlesex responsibility for Vitality Blast

Middlesex's John Simpson (right) in action during day one of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.