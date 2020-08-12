A Level 2020: Hackney students receive results amid coronavirus pandemic

The time has come for students around Hackney to open their A Level results this morning.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, teenagers were unable to sit their exams and will receive results based on their most likely grades predicted by their school.

Exam boards are putting those predicted grades through moderation alongside Ofqual, the independent qualifications regulator.

