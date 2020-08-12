Search

Advanced search

A Level 2020: Hackney students receive results amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 August 2020

Students are recieving their A Level results today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Students are recieving their A Level results today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

glegorly

The time has come for students around Hackney to open their A Level results this morning.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, teenagers were unable to sit their exams and will receive results based on their most likely grades predicted by their school.

Exam boards are putting those predicted grades through moderation alongside Ofqual, the independent qualifications regulator.

Keep up to date with our liveblog to find out how the pupils fared.

Anyone - schools, colleges or their pupils - who would like to be featured in our liveblog can get involved by emailing gazettenews@archant.co.uk.

Alternatively, email reporters on Frances.Berry@archant.co.uk, Holly.Chant@archant.co.uk, or Emma.Bartholomew@archant.co.uk.

Good luck to all the students.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

‘Slip in social distancing’ may be to blame for high - and rising - coronavirus rates in Hackney, warns public health chief

Not everyone is abiding by the law to wear masks in shops. Picture: PA

Most Read

Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

‘Slip in social distancing’ may be to blame for high - and rising - coronavirus rates in Hackney, warns public health chief

Not everyone is abiding by the law to wear masks in shops. Picture: PA

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

London Lions have sealed the signature of point guard Kevin Ware

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

A Level 2020: Hackney students receive results amid coronavirus pandemic

Students are recieving their A Level results today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“I just fight to keep it open as long as I can” says champion boxer on running historic Hackney youth club

A young Hackney boxer trains at Pedro Club, in Lower Clapton. Picture: Razvan Pestean

Hackney Theatre’s pantomime postponed

Tarinn Callender as Dick Whittington in the Hackney Empire panto last year. Picture: Robert Workman.

Hackney domestic abuse charity hits out at council over eviction in accommodation dispute

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about premises dispute at protest agaisnt the council's decision. Picture: Andy Commons