Non-religious church to host virtual Passover meal

Published: 11:05 AM March 18, 2021

New Unity non-religious minister Andy Pakula at a Sunday Gathering before the first lockdown last year. - Credit: New Unity

A Hackney and Islington non-religious church is hosting a free virtual Seder for Passover.

Passover is a Jewish holiday which lasts for eight days and marks the biblical Exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt.

To celebrate Seder, a traditional Passover meal observed during the holiday, New Unity church is hosting a virtual ceremony on March 27.

Andy Pakula, non-religious Minister at New Unity, said: “As last year, our Passover Seder takes place this year in an atmosphere of lockdown.

“But we’re hopeful that community can grow and strengthen as we ﬁnd other ways to connect.

“This Seder is just one more example of how we are coming together online to build a more loving and just world.”

The online event will see the minister re-tell the ancient Passover story and lead the group in speaking and singing.

It will also involve the eating of symbolic foods and the drinking of wine or grape juice.

The non-religious church, which is based in Upper Street in Islington and Hackney's Newington Green, says people from all faiths are welcome, including anyone living outside London or the UK.

To sign up visit March 27, visit action.new-unity.org/seder2021.



