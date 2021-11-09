News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Diane Abbott fiercely denies retirement rumours

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:24 PM November 9, 2021
MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Diane Abbott

MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Diane Abbott, has staunchly denied rumours that she is set to retire. - Credit: Islington Council

Diane Abbott has staunchly denied rumours that she is set to retire.

The long-serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington took to Twitter today - Tuesday, November 9 - to reaffirm her commitment to constituents.

"There is no truth to any rumours that I am about to retire. I am committed to fighting for a better life for the people of my constituency and across this country, and those fights will go on."

Ms Abbott wanted to dispel swirling rumours that she was about to retire from representing a community she has served since 1987.

"We have no idea where the rumours came from," the MP told the Hackney Gazette.

"But my office was approached by different reporters asking the same question, so it was easier to put out a tweet. Now I can get on doing my work for the constituents and others."

London Live
Diane Abbott
Hackney News
Stoke Newington News

