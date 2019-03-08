Hackney animal charity to expand its work after grant from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Food banks for stray cats are on the way in Islington after a small animal charity was given funding to expand its work.

Feline Friends was launched six years ago to rescue and rehome cats.

Its founder, Barbara Read, has also volunteered for Hackney Council as the UK’s only cat protection officer.

Now she has been given thousands of pounds by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to enable her to rescue, neuter and rehome more cats across four boroughs – Hackney, Islington, Haringey and Waltham Forest.

The money will fund a project named Trap, Neuter, Nourish & Sustain: Safeguarding London’s Cats, and also pay for new equipment.

Barbara said: “We will be recruiting and training volunteer cat trappers to join our dedicated team of volunteers, and establish food banks for strays and people struggling to feed their cats.

“We are initially focusing on four boroughs but plan to roll out the project across London and to make it sustainable.”