Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney animal charity to expand its work after grant from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

PUBLISHED: 11:51 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 08 March 2019

Barbara Read is the founder of Feline Friends.

Barbara Read is the founder of Feline Friends.

Archant

Food banks for stray cats are on the way in Islington after a small animal charity was given funding to expand its work.

Feline Friends was launched six years ago to rescue and rehome cats.

Its founder, Barbara Read, has also volunteered for Hackney Council as the UK’s only cat protection officer.

Now she has been given thousands of pounds by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to enable her to rescue, neuter and rehome more cats across four boroughs – Hackney, Islington, Haringey and Waltham Forest.

The money will fund a project named Trap, Neuter, Nourish & Sustain: Safeguarding London’s Cats, and also pay for new equipment.

Barbara said: “We will be recruiting and training volunteer cat trappers to join our dedicated team of volunteers, and establish food banks for strays and people struggling to feed their cats.

“We are initially focusing on four boroughs but plan to roll out the project across London and to make it sustainable.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at Shuttleworth homeless hostel in Well Street

The Shuttleworth Hostel in Hackney.

Tribunal adjudicator rules Mare Street left turn ban sign - which has made over £1m for Hackney Council - is ‘inadequate’

A car turning left into Richmond Road from Mare Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Disbelief as Shoreditch community veg patch is ripped up by council – because gardener behind it is ‘trespassing’

Before: The community garden. Picture: Lou Downe

Kennaway Estate residents temporarily evacuated after unexploded Second World War bomb discovered

The police corden at the Kennaway Estate after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found. Picture: Nick Higham

‘They’re your figures Feryal’: Stoke Newington traders blast Hackney Council over ‘eco’ road closure plan

Traffic backed up along Stoke Newington Church Street

Most Read

Man found dead at Shuttleworth homeless hostel in Well Street

The Shuttleworth Hostel in Hackney.

Tribunal adjudicator rules Mare Street left turn ban sign - which has made over £1m for Hackney Council - is ‘inadequate’

A car turning left into Richmond Road from Mare Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Disbelief as Shoreditch community veg patch is ripped up by council – because gardener behind it is ‘trespassing’

Before: The community garden. Picture: Lou Downe

Kennaway Estate residents temporarily evacuated after unexploded Second World War bomb discovered

The police corden at the Kennaway Estate after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found. Picture: Nick Higham

‘They’re your figures Feryal’: Stoke Newington traders blast Hackney Council over ‘eco’ road closure plan

Traffic backed up along Stoke Newington Church Street

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hackney light heavyweight Yarde aims to kick start big year with important success

Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Copper Box Arena primed for Abu Dhabi King of Mats event

The Abu Dhabi King of Mats Fourth Edition will take place in the Copper Box Arena on Sunday (pic: Dantani Inc Sports)

Spurs look for guidance from Jesus away to Saints

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) and assistant manager Jesus Perez observe the players during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Dele back for Tottenham’s trip to Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group H match against Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium last season (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Orient ready to slay the Dragons for a third time!

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wrexham last season (pic: Simon O’Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists