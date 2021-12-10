Festive shoebox appeal launched to help Hackney women in need
- Credit: Akka
A Hackney collective is launching its annual December shoebox appeal, to provide for women in need in the borough.
Women-led collective Akka is asking people to donate essential items such as sanitary pads, tampons, underwear, and wipes.
Akka founder Ketchurah Ravindren says most of the women the organisation supports do not have reliable access to private bathrooms or guaranteed access to water.
"And many are living on the streets or in shared temporary accommodation where facilities are extremely poor," she added.
"As well as period products, our shoeboxes are made up as a special present to those who may not receive anything this year."
Donations such as toothpaste, soap and shampoo, roll-on deodorant, facemasks, and non-perishable food items are also welcome.
People can drop off donations by December 17 at Eastern Curve Garden, Monday to Sunday from 2-8pm.
Learn more at www.facebook.com/events/960012681273666 or follow @theakkaproject on Instagram.
