Search

Advanced search

Hackney toy sharing app unites local parents in the war on waste

PUBLISHED: 11:42 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 28 October 2019

Jason and Emma Ash created YoungPlanet to make family life less wasteful and more sustainable. Picture: Emma Ash

Jason and Emma Ash created YoungPlanet to make family life less wasteful and more sustainable. Picture: Emma Ash

Emma Ash

Jason and Emma Ash have created a free app being trialled in Hackney to help parents save money on toys and kids items - and combat the millions of tonnes of household waste that goes to landfills each year.

Launched last week YoungPlanet is an online toy-sharing platform connecting parents and rehoming items many people throw away.

Jason and Emma started it after living and working around the world - moving home often meant getting rid of old stuff and buying new things for the kids.

You may also want to watch:

Jason told the Gazette: "We're all becoming aware of the impact [we're having] on the planet, so we wanted to create a way to give parents a solution to a life with fast-growing children accumulating a house full of unused stuff."

Parents have already exchanged hundreds of products during the app's beta testing like prams, car seats and clothes.

They hope to introduce the idea to other boroughs through a crowdfunding campaign.

Most Read

Hackney Council warns rogue landlords they have ‘nowhere to hide’ after licensing scheme finally rolled out

The kinds of conditions Hackney Council is hoping to clamp down on, seen at a privately rented home in Hackney Downs last year. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

How a fifth of all recycling sent to one north London plant is just burnt, fuelling the capital’s dirty air crisis

The NLWA said it couldn't arrange for the Gazette to visit one of its MRFs, but sent over pictures of Biffa's material recovery facility (MRF) in Edmonton instead. Picture: David Fitzgibbon/ Adam Coupe Photography Ltd 2014

Hoxton couple raise funds for Action for Stammering Children with ‘Strictly’ tango performance

Nick and Kate danced in front of a panel of judges to raise money for Action for Stammering Children.

Hackney toy sharing app unites local parents in the war on waste

Jason and Emma Ash created YoungPlanet to make family life less wasteful and more sustainable. Picture: Emma Ash

Most Read

Hackney Council warns rogue landlords they have ‘nowhere to hide’ after licensing scheme finally rolled out

The kinds of conditions Hackney Council is hoping to clamp down on, seen at a privately rented home in Hackney Downs last year. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

How a fifth of all recycling sent to one north London plant is just burnt, fuelling the capital’s dirty air crisis

The NLWA said it couldn't arrange for the Gazette to visit one of its MRFs, but sent over pictures of Biffa's material recovery facility (MRF) in Edmonton instead. Picture: David Fitzgibbon/ Adam Coupe Photography Ltd 2014

Hoxton couple raise funds for Action for Stammering Children with ‘Strictly’ tango performance

Nick and Kate danced in front of a panel of judges to raise money for Action for Stammering Children.

Hackney toy sharing app unites local parents in the war on waste

Jason and Emma Ash created YoungPlanet to make family life less wasteful and more sustainable. Picture: Emma Ash

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s boss Fletcher admits there is areas to improve on

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Dixon talks Xhaka as captain and the club’s lack of leaders

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Arsenal must work to win difficult games according to Guendouzi

Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi is shown a yellow card after his tackle on Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Emery hits out at VAR after costing Arsenal win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Emery admits Xhaka wrong to react to booing after outburst from Arsenal captain

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend is sandwiched by Arsenal’s Calum Chambers (left) and Granit Xhaka (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists