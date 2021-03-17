News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Art campaign appeals for public's help to pay tribute to NHS workers

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:00 PM March 17, 2021   
People protesting in St Peter's Square in Manchester, over the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS workers

People protesting in St Peter's Square in Manchester, over the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS workers from the government on March 7. - Credit: PA

A Hackney artist has launched an art print campaign supporting a pay rise in real terms for NHS workers. 

Artist Cate Halpin, and her "mostly" Hackney team, plan to gift protest prints to NHS workers to pay tribute to their hard work during the pandemic, and show support for better pay for staff.

She wants prints to go beyond "gallery walls", directly to workers, so they can display them in staff rooms, common rooms, hospitals and GP surgeries.

Cate said:  "I wish to demonstrate our love and respect for the NHS and the individuals who make up our 'cradle to grave’ national treasure."

The artist also plans to make one hundred special edition "glittering" fine art prints for NHS workers nominated by individuals. 

You may also want to watch:

However, the project will only be funded if it reaches its goal of £7,800 by April 8 - and it is reliant on either donations or purchases of downloads and prints ranging from £1 to £150. 

Art print which reads: "Support a Pay Rise for NHS workers".

Cate Halpin has collaborated with graphic design and printmaking studio Pixel Press and Beyond Print fine art printers to make the piece of art, as well as a team of friends and professionals, the majority of which are women from Hackney. - Credit: Cate Halpin

When the campaign ends, the prints will be available to download for free for people to display in windows and show their appreciation for the work NHS workers do. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters fight blaze near Well Street
  2. 2 Hundreds attend London Fields vigil for Sarah Everard despite police ban
  3. 3 Modern slavery investigation leads to eight arrests
  1. 4 Police CCTV appeal after reports of man spying on women in bathrooms
  2. 5 Eight people arrested after gun was allegedly fired in Hackney
  3. 6 How long-standing business owners turned a dry cleaners into lifestyle shop
  4. 7 'Women fear walking down car-less streets', say campaigners against LTNs
  5. 8 Man jailed after biting, punching and sexually assaulting women on bus
  6. 9 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
  7. 10 Revamped Museum of the Home to reopen after three year closure

Cate says the project has been influenced by handwritten protest placards: "I love the fact that these signs can be made and used by anyone."

Despite the government claim of a proposed one per cent pay rise for NHS staff, the Office for Budget Responsibility has projected inflation will rise to 1.5pc in 2021, meaning the pay rise will likely be a cut in real terms. 

When asked about pay rises for nurses in Parliament on March 10, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We owe a massive debt as a society, and I do personally to the nurses of our NHS.

"That is why we have asked the public sector pay review body, exceptionally, to look at their pay."

He stressed that starting salaries have increased by 12.8pc over the last three years and said there are now 10,600 more nurses in the NHS and 60,000 more in training. 

However, when inflation is taken into account, as opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said, since 2010 nurses’ pay has "fallen in real terms by more than £800".

Support the campaign at www.kickstarter.com/projects/cahalpin/support-a-pay-rise-for-nhs-workers

NHS
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police raids in east London after gangland shooting 

Arrests in east London over 'murder conspiracy' probe after shots fired...

Mike Brooke

person
sarah everard

Vigil planned for Sarah Everard and all women affected by violence

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a crime scene police line.

Gun crime

Three men charged in connection with alleged Pownall Road gunshot

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Shofiqul Hussain.

Crime

Man found with £200,000 in drugs jailed for Hackney hit and run

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus