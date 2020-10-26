Search

Advanced search

Hackney artist raises over £250,000 for new arts programme

PUBLISHED: 17:58 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 26 October 2020

A quarter-size version of Hackney street artist STIK's four-metre Hoxton Holding Hands bronze sculpture has sold for a quarter of a million pounds. Picture: Hackney Council

A quarter-size version of Hackney street artist STIK's four-metre Hoxton Holding Hands bronze sculpture has sold for a quarter of a million pounds. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

A Hackney street artist has raised over a quarter of a million pounds to create a new public sculpture programme in the borough.

A Hackney street artist has raised over a quarter of a million pounds to create a new public sculpture programme in the borough.

Graffiti artist STIK sold a smaller model of his four-metre Holding Hands sculpture, which can be found in Hoxton Square, and beat his own auction record, selling the maquette for £287,500 at the London auction house Christies on King Street.

READ MORE: Stik’s Hoxton Square sculpture ‘Holding Hands’ unveiled

You may also want to watch:

The money raised will be donated to Hackney Council to create a series of outdoor art works reflecting the borough’s diverse communities.

Artist STIK said: “This project is intended to facilitate a new wave of public sculpture in East London, celebrating the dverse communities who live here.”

The new arts fund will be open to all artists regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability or age.

READ MORE: Hackney Street artist Stik to ‘empower’ local artists by funding a series of sculptures

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, said: “I’d like to thank STIK for his record of activism, vision and for continuing to collaborate with the council and for this generous donation.

“We’re proud in Hackney to be able to support and share the creativity of our residents. This represents a longstanding commitment to inclusive public art that can be enjoyed by everyone in our parks and public spaces and I can’t wait to see the creativity that STIK, through the sale of this work, will help us showcase and unlock.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal’s Van de Donk impressed for Holland on International duty

Arsenal's Danielle Van de Donk scores her side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Sir Bradley Wiggins hails Giro winner Tao Geoghegan Hart

Hackney cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart (Pic: La Preses/RCS Sport)

O’s boss Embleton knows they’re not the finished article but pleased with progress

Lawrence Vigouroux Of Leyton Orient F.C. makes a save from Inih Effiong of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Grand tour delight for Hackney’s Tao Geoghegan Hart with stunning Giro D’Italia success

Great Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur Women manager Karen Hills self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Tottenham Women manager Karen Hills (Pic: PA)