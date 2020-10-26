Hackney artist raises over £250,000 for new arts programme

A Hackney street artist has raised over a quarter of a million pounds to create a new public sculpture programme in the borough.

Graffiti artist STIK sold a smaller model of his four-metre Holding Hands sculpture, which can be found in Hoxton Square, and beat his own auction record, selling the maquette for £287,500 at the London auction house Christies on King Street.

The money raised will be donated to Hackney Council to create a series of outdoor art works reflecting the borough’s diverse communities.

Artist STIK said: “This project is intended to facilitate a new wave of public sculpture in East London, celebrating the dverse communities who live here.”

The new arts fund will be open to all artists regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability or age.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, said: “I’d like to thank STIK for his record of activism, vision and for continuing to collaborate with the council and for this generous donation.

“We’re proud in Hackney to be able to support and share the creativity of our residents. This represents a longstanding commitment to inclusive public art that can be enjoyed by everyone in our parks and public spaces and I can’t wait to see the creativity that STIK, through the sale of this work, will help us showcase and unlock.”