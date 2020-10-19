Search

Advanced search

Hoxton arts venue gets coronavirus recovery grant

PUBLISHED: 10:22 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 19 October 2020

Karena Johnson, artistic director and CEO of Hoxton Hall. Picture: Hoxton Hall

Karena Johnson, artistic director and CEO of Hoxton Hall. Picture: Hoxton Hall

Hoxton Hall

A Hoxton performance arts theatre and community centre has been awarded £120k to help it survive the ongoing coronavirus crisis

Hoxton Hall in Hoxton StreetHoxton Hall in Hoxton Street

Hoxton Hall received the grant as part of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF).

Karena Johnson, artistic director and CEO of Hoxton Hall, said the grant will secure the Victorian music hall’s survival until the coming spring: “We are not out of the woods but it will enable us to stage some test events next year, welcoming audiences back for the first time since March.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Arts venue wants help from community in creating new soap opera named Hoxton Street

“This funding is a great vote of confidence for this small but culturally significant organisation. A hidden gem which is an important part of all our cultural heritage and future.”

The theatre is one of 1,385 cultural and creative organisations in the country which has received urgently needed support.

£257 million of investment was announced by culture secretary Oliver Dowden as part of the very first round of the Culture Recovery Fund grants programme being administered by Arts Council England. Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Hoxton Hall musical shines spotlight on Victorian girl gang Forty Elephants that lasted 200 years

The culture secretary said: “This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hoxton arts venue gets coronavirus recovery grant

Karena Johnson, artistic director and CEO of Hoxton Hall. Picture: Hoxton Hall

A late Lanzini stunner completes West Ham comeback at Tottenham on Bale’s debut

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Vivianne Miedema breaks record as Arsenal claim bragging rights over rivals Tottenham

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Review: Fake Turins deliver a stellar set on their live return

Fake Turins at Paper Dress Vintage, Hackney, on October 10, 2020. Picture: Elinor Haskew

Guilty: Party agent who conned voters using fake signatures for candidates in local council election

Candidate nominations fraud uncovered in 2018 local council election. Picture: Mike Brooke