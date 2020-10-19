Hoxton arts venue gets coronavirus recovery grant

Karena Johnson, artistic director and CEO of Hoxton Hall. Picture: Hoxton Hall Hoxton Hall

A Hoxton performance arts theatre and community centre has been awarded £120k to help it survive the ongoing coronavirus crisis

Hoxton Hall received the grant as part of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF).

Karena Johnson, artistic director and CEO of Hoxton Hall, said the grant will secure the Victorian music hall’s survival until the coming spring: “We are not out of the woods but it will enable us to stage some test events next year, welcoming audiences back for the first time since March.

“This funding is a great vote of confidence for this small but culturally significant organisation. A hidden gem which is an important part of all our cultural heritage and future.”

The theatre is one of 1,385 cultural and creative organisations in the country which has received urgently needed support.

£257 million of investment was announced by culture secretary Oliver Dowden as part of the very first round of the Culture Recovery Fund grants programme being administered by Arts Council England. Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.

The culture secretary said: “This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery.