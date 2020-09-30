Events series launched for Hackney Black History Season
PUBLISHED: 17:37 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 30 September 2020
Walking routes charting Hackney’s African and Caribbean cultures through the ages will be published as part of the borough’s Black History Season.
A series of events and activities are planned from October to December as part of the programme, which includes the Black History Map, Q&A film screenings, music sets from former Trojan Sound System DJs, poetry, recipe sharing, online reading groups and new learning resources for teachers.
Additionally, a Black history flag designed by resident Malaika Parillon Langlais Baron in 2018 in a schools competition will fly above Hackney Town Hall throughout Black History Month in October.
Cllr Carole Williams, Hackney’s cabinet member for employment, skills and human resources, said: “As we acknowledge the disproportionate effect coronavirus has had on the Black community, and as the world reconciles with systemic racism, it’s crucial we continue to celebrate the positive and vital contributions Black people bring to Hackney.
“Through this richly curated programme, we will share, enjoy and learn from a history that belongs to us all.”
For more information, visit lovehackney.uk/black-history-season
