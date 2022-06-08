Hackney BMX wins top award for 'grassroots commitment'

Hackney BMX has been recognised for its hard work and grassroots commitment with the Bikmo Club of the Year Award.

The award, held in association with British Cycling, is intended to reward and recognise the hard work of local cycling clubs and to help to invest in the sport of cycling at a grassroots level.

David George, chief executive of Bikmo, said: ‘’We are proud to support grassroots cycling through this award, and are delighted to announce that Hackney BMX have won this year.

‘’The work that the club does to make BMX accessible to all is commendable, and this award is testament to the hard work of their community of riders and volunteers.

‘’I know that everyone at Bikmo is looking forward to seeing the club continue to thrive.’’

The award was for their attention to grass roots - Credit: Bikmo

He said that Hackney BMX has squeezed the most out of their pump track and club to support everyone from nurturing riders to compete nationally, to getting their equipment in schools, pupil referral units and disability sessions.

Stephen Downs, of Hackney BMX, said: “We were ecstatic that we won.

“This money will be used by the club to deliver BMX sessions during school time to another local school of children who haven’t tried BMX, hire a full size race track for pre-regional training for our club racers, and the rest put towards the maintenance of our fleet of bikes and equipment that is used both by ourselves and other organisations getting people on bikes.”

A statement from British Cycling added: “It is always amazing to see the wide breadth of activity and hard work that British Cycling’s affiliated club network provides for their members and local communities. The Bikmo club of the year competition has showcased some of the very best of these clubs and the positive impact they have in providing meaningful and impactful change in cycling in their area.

‘’Hackney BMX’s work with cyclists of all abilities and backgrounds - from first timers to national champions, really is something to celebrate and demonstrates the power of club volunteers and cycling in providing positive experiences for all involved.”