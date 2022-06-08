News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney BMX wins top award for 'grassroots commitment'

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 11:21 AM June 8, 2022
Hackney BMX in action

Hackney BMX in action - Credit: Bikmo

Hackney BMX has been recognised for its hard work and grassroots commitment with the Bikmo Club of the Year Award.

The award, held in association with British Cycling, is intended to reward and recognise the hard work of local cycling clubs and to help to invest in the sport of cycling at a grassroots level.

David George, chief executive of Bikmo, said: ‘’We are proud to support grassroots cycling through this award, and are delighted to announce that Hackney BMX have won this year. 

‘’The work that the club does to make BMX accessible to all is commendable, and this award is testament to the hard work of their community of riders and volunteers. 

‘’I know that everyone at Bikmo is looking forward to seeing the club continue to thrive.’’ 

The award was for their attention to grass roots

The award was for their attention to grass roots - Credit: Bikmo

He said that Hackney BMX has squeezed the most out of their pump track and club to support everyone from nurturing riders to compete nationally, to getting their equipment in schools, pupil referral units and disability sessions.

Stephen Downs, of Hackney BMX, said: “We were ecstatic that we won. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man due in court accused of murdering rapper Hypo at Jubilee weekend party
  2. 2 Hackney: Council to dissect Child Q case
  3. 3 Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May
  1. 4 Café to open where coffee is paid for by good deed pledges
  2. 5 Hackney Empire to host Stand Up For Windrush 2022
  3. 6 Police launch appeal for information after Emeli Sandé's ex-boyfriend stabbed in Woodford Green 
  4. 7 Queens and kings celebrated at Hackney Bridge Queer Summer Fayre
  5. 8 2 men stabbed in 'row involving group' in Upper Clapton
  6. 9 Hackney librarian Sue Comitti thrilled to receive British Empire Medal
  7. 10 Ham sold at Lidl and Co-op tuna that may contain metal among recalled items

“This money will be used by the club to deliver BMX sessions during school time to another local school of children who haven’t tried BMX, hire a full size race track for pre-regional training for our club racers, and the rest put towards the maintenance of our fleet of bikes and equipment that is used both by ourselves and other organisations getting people on bikes.”

A statement from British Cycling added: “It is always amazing to see the wide breadth of activity and hard work that British Cycling’s affiliated club network provides for their members and local communities. The Bikmo club of the year competition has showcased some of the very best of these clubs and the positive impact they have in providing meaningful and impactful change in cycling in their area. 

‘’Hackney BMX’s work with cyclists of all abilities and backgrounds - from first timers to national champions, really is something to celebrate and demonstrates the power of club volunteers and cycling in providing positive experiences for all involved.”

Hackney News

Don't Miss

Springfield Park in Hackney - where a public event will be held

All you need to know about celebrating the Jubilee in Hackney

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Hackney could be losing its 236 bus service

How your Hackney bus route could be hit by proposed TFL cuts

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
EncroChat criminals Frankie Sinclair (left), 34, from Cardiff and Paul Fontaine - of the Pembury Estate in Hackney

Gun crime

Jailed: Hackney fixer given life-sentence for EncroChat murder plot

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Met Police file photo

Hackney Police

Two teenagers charged after 12 phones nicked in stealing spree

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon